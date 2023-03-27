Fans agree Saka is one of the best in the world right now

Bukayo Saka has been one of the most in-form English players in the last two seasons and is now an important player for club and country.

The attacker took his fine form at Arsenal into the international break, where he scored a goal for England in their 2-0 win against Ukraine yesterday.

Saka is now one of the most important players in the England setup and he is hitting top form at the right time ahead of the Euros next year.

After his goal and assist performance for England last night, fans of different clubs and countries admitted the Arsenal man is unstoppable, as reported by the Daily Mail.

They revealed the attacker trended on social media, where fans from all over the globe agreed he is now one of the star men to watch in the soccer world.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka’s fine form in this campaign has made him one of the best players in the world who deserves to end the term with a Premier League medal.

If he keeps performing like this, it will be hard for Arsenal not to win the title.

But that should not make other players relax because football is a team sport and everyone must contribute to make the season a success.

