Fans are the not so secret weapon in this Arsenal Women team’s armoury

If Arsenal women have one thing going for them, it’s a devoted following. Arsenal set a new WSL attendance record last Sunday with 60,160 WSL supporters at Emirates Stadium, to watch them play Manchester United, making it the most attended WSL game in history.

Arsenal’s appeal is well-known. In fact, knowing that they are the team that has managed to record all five WSL attendances is pretty mind-blowing..

In response to the Emirates sell-out, Stina Blackstenius expressed how grateful Arsenal Women are to have such a large fanbase, and bring such large crowds to games. She reveals that fan support affects their performance in games.

On the record-breaking crowd at the Emirates last weekend, the Swedish striker said, “Fantastic in every way. We’ve had several matches this season and also last season, where we’ve enjoyed such amazing experiences together with all the supporters. It adds that extra something to the match.”

Arsenal ended up winning the WSL’s most attended game. They defeated Manchester United 3-1, putting them back in the title race. With three points separating Arsenal from Chelsea and City, who lead the WSL standings with 34 points, Arsenal have a chance to win the title. The fact that they will play Manchester City and Chelsea in two of their remaining eight WSL games gives them a chance to decide their fate, which boosts their chances of winning the league.

Fans have expressed their devotion, and winning the WSL title would be the ideal way for Arsenal Women to demonstrate their appreciation, don’t you think Gooners?!

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….