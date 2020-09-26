Fans ask their team not to sign teenage Arsenal striker

Sheffield United fans have chosen Liverpool Rhian Brewster over Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun this summer.

The Blades are looking to sign a new striker in this transfer window and they have made both teenage strikers their target.

Balogun has entered the final year of his Arsenal deal and he is looking to leave the club for a team that will give him first-team chances.

The Blades are promising him that, but they are struggling to agree to a deal with Arsenal for his signature.

Examiner Live reports that Yorkshire Live ran a survey with the club’s fans and they were asked to select which of the strikers that they would like their team to sign, and they seem to prefer Brewster who has had first-team experience playing on loan at Swansea in the second half of last season.

The report claims that 76 percent of those who responded to the survey chose the Liverpool striker.

Balogun has yet to break into the Arsenal first team, but he has been prolific for the club’s youth teams, scoring 10 goals in 15 matches for their under23 last season.

Arsenal has asked the Blades to pay at least £10m to sign him after they had a bid of £3m rejected for his signature.