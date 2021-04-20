Fans backlash must force Kroenke out of Arsenal – Where are our values?

The soul of Arsenal has been taken away by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, what’s worse than the football Arsenal is playing and our lame league table position? I’ll give you a hint, it comes somewhere from Denver. This football club has been rapidly sliding down the more Kroenke got a hold of it, and now, if ever it was under any doubt, it’s clear that we are a money cow for an American businessman.
We signed up for the so-called “Super League” which you probably have already heard about, but there are a number of seriously wrong and potentially devastating things about this. Firstly it’s plainly unfair to football as it proclaims some teams as “super” making them somewhat more special than others, and destroys fair competition by letting teams in a money making competition without any penalty.
We are 9th in the league. We do not deserve to play in Europe based on our league performances and we won’t unless we win the Europa. This has made Thursday night special, because it means something. I remember that final of the CL in 2006 and I cried so hard when we lost, but I’ve been dreaming ever since that day that we would go back to the final and win it this time.
What will it mean now, when it’s pre-arranged in an NFL style competition driven strongly by the American owners of British clubs? Here it’s called football, not soccer, and I hope this is strongly disallowed, even if it means severe punishment for Arsenal and the rest of the so-called “top 6”.
This league is all about the cash. Look at the teams behind this. Barcelona are in great debt. They’ll struggle to keep Messi and hardly have the money to improve their squad, so surely they would welcome a nice cash injection falling from the sky. Real Madrid and their incredible wages? Someone has to pay those too.
AC Milan? When was the last time they qualified for the CL? Remember a good old snake called Ivan Gazidis that’s been working hard with JP Morgan to forge the deal? Is that the best club in the world JP Morgan? United have been on loan for years, surely their owners would like to make some cash? Liverpool are also a driving force behind this, and again American owners.
I can make a list long enough to cover the sun why this shouldn’t happen, but even the fact that we are in it for the same reason Spurs are in (THE MONEY) is disgraceful. I can hardly understand why City and Chelsea with their unlimited cash supplies would back this, except of the fear of missing out?
This is so shameful, because unlike other teams in that super league, we were built on values and history. What would Herbert Chapman think of this? Arsenal has always been a classy club, but what has been happening since we left Highbury for the promised land has been catastrophic. It’s just so disgusting reading how this “tournament” would “help” football. Pathetic from Arsenal to sign up for this.
I think we can all agree that FIFA and UEFA are far from exemplary governing bodies, with corruption spilling out of every exit of their buildings, and it’s not like sports haven’t seen breakouts in professional sports before. Gary Kasparov was world champion when he left FIDE and created the Professional Chess Association and even played his world championship match against Nigel Short outside of FIDEs Jurisdiction.
The Professional Darts Corporation left the British Darts Organisations and the 16 players leaving included all active former world champions at the time! This happened because the players, who are the integral cog of the product, thought the governing body doesn’t do anything to reverse the lack of coverage, therefore funds coming into the sport. But what the super league tries to do, is ensure that everybody who may or may not make it now (just like Arsenal may not), will get a free cash subscription.
Here’s where it gets tricky though. The fanbase of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United alone is probably more than a billion or even 2 billion people worldwide. Threatening to throw the founding clubs out of their respective domestic competitions disrupts football more than you can imagine. Real Madrid and Barcelona gathered 50% of all La liga revenues for years, because they are the crown jewels there. If you take them away, the TV coverage of their league would drop catastrophically and so will the money.
The same will happen to the PL if you throw out Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd alone. Imagine what will happen to Sky sports subscriptions if the premier league drops the big 6? They’ll probably be out of business. This league is only to make the rich richer, nothing else.
Executives from clubs as big as Juventus, Real Madrid, Man Utd. and so on don’t just leave their places in the ECA and other european football organisations unless this move has been carefully thought out though. So what happens next?
Hopefully there will be a massive fan backlash. Maybe it will be the final straw, that eventually tips fans to stop buying merchandise, drop their season tickets (if fans return to football any time soon) and boycott such behaviour. Clubs have been ripped out of the fans, which are basically what keeps them alive.
I respect what German clubs have done by not getting involved in this competition. Hopefully the governments across Europe will interfere here to protect the integrity of football. Respect to Jurgen Klopp for coming out and saying in a very calm fashion that the CL is the super league we need and making an opposition to decisions which have very clearly been made without the concession of the players or the coaching staff.
I wish someone at Arsenal had the bravery to do this as well. I honestly feel like Arsenal has been ripped away from me and this latest decision makes it extremely simple – Kroenke has to go. In any way shape or form possible, this leech must be obliterated from Arsenal football club. Is it possible though? I don’t know, but if we as fans want to have any dignity in supporting this club, it’s our duty to make the most possible to deny this fake “competition” and get this American leech out of the club ASAP.
Konstantin
Good luck with trying to get rid of him when he’s guaranteed £12 billion over the next 23 seasons minimum!
Someone should get rid of him period.
If Super League fails, surely Kroenke must sell?
He’s in it for the money and we likely won’t play CL/EL next year so its another year of losses for him.
Maybe he has to sell to save face and make profit?
He has always been in it for the money.. hes a shady business man who is married to the queen of Walmart.
Moved Rams to LA just because he can, doesn’t give a monkeys about the fans.
This super league is an American based idea/format to their NFL.
No American owners should own a UK Team. Look at what has happend over the years. Even liverpool with your man Gillette and so on…
Money has ruined football. Passion, Loyalty & Love for the game has turned to Greed, Selfishness & Arrogance at it’s best.
A lot of celebrity fans will support ESL, but I think the plan will be cancelled. The stakes are too high for all parties and I believe they will find a common ground in the end
From what I’ve read there is a high chance this could go through ,this isn’t a new concept it’s been talked about for the last decade .
There will be a big legal battle and government interference, so I think the whole thing is just a threat to make UEFA change their competition formats
Wenger said this so 12years ago apparently. This has been in the works for a long time!!
An article to be admired Konstantin.Very well said.Can someone tell me how the likes of young Foden , Mount and Saka will feel when they are informed that their international careers are over before they have started because their Clubs will be involved in a series of exhibition matches?
Doubt they will worry to much when they get massive pay hikes ,we could see some of these players hitting 300k-500k a week if the numbers are to be believed,money talks I’m afraid .
Kroenke owns Arsenal lock stock and barrel where is the money coming from to buy him out that is if he will sell
The money will come when he’s forced to sell, either because the value of the club has fallen (not impossible since Arsenal will be the whipping boys of the ESL) or by the government introducing legislation requiring clubs to be 51% owned by fans.
We will soon see if what the PM said yesterday is just hot air
How do you force Kroenke out? Fans have shown to not vote with their feet. Only empty stadiums and no one watching Arsenal games on the TV will have an effect (perhaps). But is there any chance of that happening? Not in my opinion.
As fans, we tend to bitch and moan, but come game time we go to the stadium or turn the TV on.
Kroenke is here to stay.
The SL will be renegotiated if it happens. It might just be an attempt of the clubs/owners to get some control away from the EUFA and FIFA.
I guess we will have to be prepared for a barrage of court cases.
(EUFA threatens to kick Chelsea, Real, and City out of the CL this Friday – that’s a joke.)
Legal considerations will prevent all of these measures guys. Cabt ban international entry as iits restriction of trade, wont ban WC as FIFA would go bust, cant ban from EPL or they would become the new First Division. What can you do to Kroenke he lives in the states? No local fans? He moves the franchise. No tv viewers? He will have plenty – billions world wide who will love SL and pay premium rates to be trendy, he doesnt need those in North London. Bad publicity? Hatred? He is already unpopular in his own country. He doesnt care.
There is only one way for fans to show their dissatisfaction and that is to cancel memberships and season tickets. Trouble is people have had to wait years to get them. If the club does join the SL are they materially changing the players contracts without agreement?
It could very well be the players themselves that have the power to stop this? Every player has a contract but this change to international prospects and being excluded would have a massive impact. Especially if they value football more than money? If they value the money and except / forfeit international football for their country then I guess that tells you everything you need to know about the player!
Jeff you think they need a new contract to play in the SL? I work in emplyment law. They dont, same as normal employees like us. If your employer gets a new contract to supply your product to China, do all the shop floor workers need new contracts?
Cancelling season tickets etc? not gonna happen on a large scale. Its still our passion. It will change nothing. Cutting off our noses to spite our faces.
A big part of the blame for this lies with the Premiere League. They wanted global fans? We have them. Local fans are now irrelevant. They wanted money in the game? They attracted big business ownership. They wanted to be the biggest league? Six of the 12 are English. They wanted universal football viewers? SL will get billions of viewers and astronomical tv revenue.
Kroenke would not be here, the SL would not be viable if the EPL had not done their job so well. Gotta laugh at the irony.
guy, are saying that fans on match day are not important? Fans in the stadium are not needed?
I’m pretty sure the players would disagree if that is the case. What is a game without the atmosphere and home crowd support? We might as well play in fewer stadiums and free up space for housing!
Fans WILL go GR, thats what Im saying, regardless of us saying we won’t. Most if us will, and we all know it. We still care. With banners at first, but not forever.
I can explain the situation at hand using these two sayings from my country….
1. UEFA and FIFA are now “holding onto grass”; basically fighting a losing battle, trying to use all avenues (mostly public card). Why not use legal channel??? Because they well know they won’t win.
2. These UEFA and FIFA guys themselves have been unaccountable to anyone,,, practicing all kinds of corruption (referee decisions, money laundering, name it). That’s what we call “eating beans using a needle”. Now they’ve began pressing them hard, now they’re crying foul…
No wonder they made rushy, unfruitful changes to ECL in anticipation of all this!!!!
#EarnIt
Kroenke will do exactly as he does in the US. If we stop going to games he will just move the “franchise” to another location, probably subsidised by the local authority or businesses to go there. For the same reason local action or unrest will achieve nothing. He can take a hit, sell the ground, because its a drop in the ocean to what’s coming in. He doesnt believe in tradition or ties to a community.
Dangote we need you now…
The only man with the money and love for Arsenal to push us forward.
His latest interview he said his refinery is nearly done (opening May/Jun) worth 2billion, he has 20B worth of deals to do and when he is done he will buy Arsenal.
Other than this man we have no hope as Kronke owns us outright 100% & Josh likes his new play toy from daddy!
Since the Highbury move to Emirates just shows the grass isnt always greener and we should’ve stayed put and extended the stadium just like Liverpool did. From that day we decided to move Arsenal became a business model and that’s the truth.
Became all about money and not the history of our fine club. Yes we are in a rebuild but that needs to start from the very very top…