Fans convinced that youngster in line to feature against Villarreal

Arsenal fans are convinced that Folarin Balogun will be included against Villarreal in the opening leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The striker was today announced as signing a new long-term contract, and the official Twitter account has been bigging-up the new deal throughout the day.

This isn’t the main reasoning behind the thinking however, as it was the Arsenal Under-23 team selection which got the brainwaves flowing.

Balogun was completely left out of the playing squad for today’s clash with Leicester’s Under-23 side, which eventually finished 1-1.

Some fans are convinced that the above confirms his involvement for Thursday.

Means Balogun’s involved with the senior team on Thursday vs Villarreal — KING👑 (@_IKENNA_) April 26, 2021

Means Balogun will be in the squad againsr Villareal https://t.co/mdAwrpYfay — Philip (@philipmsz) April 26, 2021

Arsenal were without both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Friday, when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton, and it remains to be seen whether either will be deemed fit to start come Thursday, which could well open the door for Balo.

Nketiah was selected on Friday, with Gabriel Martinelli the only attacking option off the bench, but there is hope that the 19 year-old’s contract will open the door for further minutes within the first-team.

The young forward already has two goals and assist in the competition in around an hour’s playing time, and anything close to that sort of record would help us seal a place in the final should he be selected.

Has Balogun done more in his limited minutes for Arsenal this season, than Nketiah has done with his?

