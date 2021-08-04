Fans don’t need a Covid passport to go to Arsenal v Chelsea

In just 9 days time, Arsenal will face Brentford in the opening game of the season, and after having had a season without any supporters in the stadium the government have finally relented and are allowing season ticket holders back into the Emirates for our first home game of the season against Chelsea.

Fans will also be allowed to go to away matches as well, and Arsenal are due to receive an allocation of 1,725 tickets for next Friday’s game at Brentford Community Stadium, which should bring a much needed atmosphere back into the game.

The following Saturday afternoon when we face Chelsea, we are expecting to see a capacity crowd at the Emirates, and the big news is that it is not compulsory for supporters to show a vaccine passport to get into the ground, which was the ruling we were expecting from the government.

Arsenal have issued their ticket information for the big London Derby and said on the official website….

COVID-19

As part of our efforts to prepare fans for potential future entry procedures, on arrival to the stadium fans aged 18 and over may be asked if they have COVID certification. However, under the current guidance, demonstrating COVID certification is not mandatory and it not currently a condition of entry to the stadium.



We will inform ticket holders if there is any change in policy regarding the requirement to demonstrate COVID certification. Please click here for more information about how to provide proof of COVID status.

This though is only expected to be temporary, with reports saying the government are going to make the rule that providing proof of double vaccination will be required to enter nightclubs and other “crowded venues” from the end of September, with proof of a negative test not accepted.

But for visitors to watch Tottenham v Arsenal this week, it has announced they will trial the use of the NHS COVID pass for fans attending the pre-season friendlies against Arsenal on 8 August.

Supporters will have to prove they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative test within 48 hours of the game.

But this is only for Tottenham fans as no tickets are being allocated to Arsenal…