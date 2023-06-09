Fans going mad for Women’s World Cup sticker packs – which Arsenal players do you have? by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks-off in 6 weeks time, with 32 countries involved. All matches will take place between 20th July and 20th August, with Australia & New Zealand co-hosting this spectacular event. This is the event of the year for women’s football around the globe.

Panini launched their 4th Women’s World Cup collectible stickers on 1st June and fans are going mad for them. For the first time ever, there are 32 teams in the tournament and 580 stickers to collect. If you want to know more about the sticker packs watch the video below. The pack contains all information on the teams in each group, the stadiums where the matches will be played, dates, etc.

The sticker starter packs and stickers are available to purchase at a number of retail outlets, as well as online.

Beth Mead & Leah Williamson are included in the pack though, as we know, unfortunately they will not make the World Cup due to injury. But there are a number of Arsenal Women who will be representing their national teams in Australia & New Zealand, as follows:

ENGLAND: Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jordan Nobbs (ex-Arsenal we know but still an Arsenal legend!)

NETHERLANDS: Victoria Pelova

NORWAY: Frida Maanum

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Katie McCabe

SWEDEN: Lina Hurtig & Stina Blackstenius

SWITZERLAND: Lia Walti & Noelle Maritz

AUSTRALIA: Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord

BRAZIL: Gio Queiroz, Rafaelle Souza (well, she’s only just left our Gunners..)

DENMARK: Kathrine Kuhl

CANADA: Sabrina D’Angelo

The Arsenal Women FC Fans Forum were running a poll to determine if fans would like to be-able to swap stickers and if so, they may put up a trading/ swap page for this collection.

Have you got your sticker pack? Have you had trouble getting hold of a pack or the stickers? We’d love to hear your feedback!

Michelle Maxwell

