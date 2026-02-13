Fans mock Arsenal star for complaining about tactic Arsenal always use

Arsenal have frequently employed a tactic at corners and advanced set pieces whereby they crowd and obstruct the opposing goalkeeper. The approach has drawn attention throughout the season, particularly as the Gunners have been widely praised for their efficiency from dead ball situations. Their delivery, movement and organisation have often provided a decisive advantage, especially in matches where opportunities from open play have been limited.

However, while Arsenal have been effective in attacking such scenarios, their defensive record at corners and long throw-ins has been less assured. There have been occasions when they have struggled to cope with similar strategies deployed against them.

Brentford Turn the Tables

When Arsenal faced Brentford last night, the Bees used comparable methods to unsettle the visitors. Michael Kayode repeatedly delivered long throw-ins into dangerous areas, creating confusion and forcing defensive adjustments. Brentford’s ability to weaponise these situations caused visible discomfort within the Arsenal back line.

On multiple occasions, David Raya protested to the referee, claiming that he was being blocked as he attempted to claim or clear deliveries. The scenes mirrored tactics often associated with Arsenal’s own attacking play.

Reaction from Supporters

According to the Daily Mail, rival supporters have mocked Arsenal for appearing unprepared to counter a strategy they themselves have frequently utilised. Clips of Raya’s complaints have circulated widely on social media, accompanied by footage of Arsenal players employing similar obstruction techniques in previous matches.

The episode has reignited debate over the fine margins between clever positioning and infringement at set pieces. While Arsenal continue to receive acclaim for their attacking innovation, the Brentford match highlighted the importance of defensive resilience and adaptability when facing comparable tactical approaches.