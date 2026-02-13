Fans mock Arsenal star for complaining about tactic Arsenal always use

Arsenal have frequently employed a tactic at corners and advanced set pieces whereby they crowd and obstruct the opposing goalkeeper. The approach has drawn attention throughout the season, particularly as the Gunners have been widely praised for their efficiency from dead ball situations. Their delivery, movement and organisation have often provided a decisive advantage, especially in matches where opportunities from open play have been limited.
However, while Arsenal have been effective in attacking such scenarios, their defensive record at corners and long throw-ins has been less assured. There have been occasions when they have struggled to cope with similar strategies deployed against them.
Brentford Turn the Tables
When Arsenal faced Brentford last night, the Bees used comparable methods to unsettle the visitors. Michael Kayode repeatedly delivered long throw-ins into dangerous areas, creating confusion and forcing defensive adjustments. Brentford’s ability to weaponise these situations caused visible discomfort within the Arsenal back line.
On multiple occasions, David Raya protested to the referee, claiming that he was being blocked as he attempted to claim or clear deliveries. The scenes mirrored tactics often associated with Arsenal’s own attacking play.
Reaction from Supporters
According to the Daily Mail, rival supporters have mocked Arsenal for appearing unprepared to counter a strategy they themselves have frequently utilised. Clips of Raya’s complaints have circulated widely on social media, accompanied by footage of Arsenal players employing similar obstruction techniques in previous matches.
The episode has reignited debate over the fine margins between clever positioning and infringement at set pieces. While Arsenal continue to receive acclaim for their attacking innovation, the Brentford match highlighted the importance of defensive resilience and adaptability when facing comparable tactical approaches.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
blocked? Then you should use your man-strength if you have any; it’s not like they can hold you in place preventing your movement.
Even if they try, there are such things as “dark arts” to remedy that situation. I myself have employed them a time or two in my younger days in sports.
For example, pitcher standing on the baseline gets run over; baserunner has right of way. Shortstop covering 2nd base? slide into him feet first, you have right of way.
With Raya, push them back, use your elbows, aim for the waist below ref’s line of sight, plenty of things to do besides complain.
Odegaard is not the anwer to protect Raya; Odegaard got tossed around like a rag doll on the back line. Perhaps Timber with strength would have been the better choice, or Rice, Zubimendi, anyone except Odegaard.
He got a taste of what we’ve been doing to the opposition in every game and now we’ve been found out, also other teams will now copy the tactic and by the looks of it, we don’t know how to defend our own tactic.