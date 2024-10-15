Fans mock Arsenal star for rare poor night for his national team

William Saliba had a rare off day as France faced Belgium last night, with one of his tackles becoming the subject of mockery.

The defender is steadily establishing himself as a key player for the France national team, just as he is at Arsenal. The Gunners take pride in having such an important player in their ranks, and Saliba is quickly becoming one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country.

Saliba started the game against Belgium, which ended in a 2-1 victory for France. However, there was one moment during the match that he would likely prefer to forget. In an attempt to stop a Belgian attacker, Saliba slipped and ended up tackling the opponent without getting anywhere near the ball.

Rival fans, who have often claimed that the Frenchman is overhyped, were quick to repost the video clip and mock the defender, as reported by the Daily Mail.

They didn’t miss the opportunity to take a dig at him on a day when things didn’t entirely go his way, even though France ultimately secured the win.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every player cannot be perfect in all their games and Saliba showed that he is also human with his performance against the Red Devils.

