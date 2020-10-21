Fans must get over Mesut Ozil as he eyes January move (opinion)

Mesut Ozil is eyeing a move away from Arsenal in January, and a number of fans will now have to accept the club’s decision.
We have comments on our page, as well as seeing regular posts on social media begging for the club to reinstate the former German international, but the subject is becoming null and void.
Ozil has not been included in our playing squad for either the Europa League nor the Premier League, leaving solely available for the Under-23 side, or for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, although he has already been overlooked for the latter thus far.
I would be extremely shocked to see him feature for the senior side ever again, and his non-selection for the Arsenal register should surely have finally fired home for Ozil that he is NOT a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, at all!
For the player, these decisions will have firmed up any hopes that he had of playing in our famous shirt once again, and the DailyStar now states that he is considering an exit this winter, with the transfer window reopening in around 10 weeks time.
It is now the fans who will have to get their heads around the decision. One fan even went as far as to list a petition on Change.org in order to force the club to change their mind on his participation, albeit likely in jest (one would hope!).
We understand that Ozil has a bigger social media following than Arsenal Football Club has, but that does not mean that his personal fanbase have any say on the club’s decision, and the sooner he leaves the club, the sooner Arsenal fans around the globe can unite in their love of the club, instead of these silly quarrels.
Mesut Ozil is done at Arsenal FC. There is no longer an argument on the subject. Case closed. Can we now move on with the real issues at hand?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Biggest waste of money in Premier League history?
I’m not trying to stir the pot, I am just struggling to think of anyone more costly? If anyone can think of other financial disasters worse than Ozil, it will be interesting to see what names come up.
BRAVO PATRICK! Your best ever article, full of sound sense and practical thinking. I repeat what I have said many times, which is that once this person has left us, apart from his too far gone worshippers, who DO LOVE HIM ABOVE THE CLUB, AS IS SO OBVIOUS, he will become the single most despised ex player to have ever worn our shirt.
More loathed and scorned even than Adebayor, RvP, Cole , Nasri and others who left under a cloud. When OZIL IS FINALLY PRISED AWAY FROM HIS COMFORT BLANKET OF £350K PW, his name will stink even more than it stinks right now.
With me his name has stunk like a rotting fish for at least four years already, as I utterly despise all lazy AND greedy players who harm the club we adore. As for his fan club, they need professional psychiatric help, and now!
But but he is a “Shirt Selling Genius” that every big club around the world would be falling over themselves to sign if he ever became available.
Arsenal don’t know how lucky they are to have such a world class talent.
I say let’s renew his contract so that we can continue being amazed / mesmerised by his consistent world class game changing performances.
😊
An absolute disgrace of a person, who has milked this club for doing nothing. The sooner the thief is gone the better. People don’t realise and even stick up for him, what damage he has done to this football club with his disgraceful attitude and damage to our ability to sign players who actually might want to try and take this club forwards. His damage for me is unforgivable and i look forward to never speaking about him ever again. Please go ASAP!
🤣🤣 Hilarious how the article says “Fans should get over Mesut”…. yet look at the comments above mine…. the first on here every time and still can’t let it go…..
I’ve dealt with it, pity others can’t…..
😂😂
I saw the name and scrolled down to comment
Well you couldn’t make that up could you ?the 1st 4 posters .👆😂
Will they tell something different that we haven’t heard from them atleast 50 times before ,I didn’t read them so I don’t know .