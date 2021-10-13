Fans rave about Arsenal Under-21 star after yesterday’s performance

Arsenal fans were in awe after seeing Salah Eddine Oulad M’Hand’s free kick in yesterday’s victory in the Papa John’s Trophy over Newport.

The Gunners Under-23 side came from behind twice to clinch a 4-3 win over the League Two side, and it was Salah Eddine’s free kick which has got plenty of attention on social media.

Salah-Eddine.. remember the name 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0XJ6XoV76f — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) October 12, 2021

Twitter fans have reacted positively to his effort also, with some claiming he could well be coming for Smith Rowe’s spot.

As good as Emile Smith Rowe has been for Arsenal, Salah-Eddine looks like the better number 10. — Au Contraire (@retribution316) October 12, 2021

We have so much talent coming through! Amazing stuff — Sahil Kumar (@s1222kumar) October 12, 2021

This kid is a clone between Nasri & Suarez…destined for greatness. — cliff mat riang'a (@cliffmatrianga) October 13, 2021

Scored from a direct corner kick a few weeks ago too. Set piece specialist! — KING👑 (@_IKENNA_) October 12, 2021

Best Salah in the world — f (@CapKT4) October 12, 2021

While the final one may be a little bit of a stretch, as he still has some way to come before being considered alongside his namesake at Liverpool, we certainly do seem to have some real untapped talent in our Under-21 squad at present, and we could well have a number of players getting their chance to shine in the senior team sooner rather than later.

Which Arsenal youngsters do you believe have what it takes to make the jump into the main team? Which players in the senior side do you think should be looking over their shoulders as the academy stars continue to shine?

