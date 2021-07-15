Fans savage Willian as he returns to preseason looking overweight

Willian had a less than impressive first season at Arsenal with the Brazilian struggling to justify why Arsenal signed him for free from Chelsea and put him on a huge salary.
The winger had been one of the best players in the Premier League while he was with Chelsea and it made perfect sense that Mikel Arteta wanted to add him to his squad.
Fans expected a lot from him and he even raised their expectations after starring in their first Premier League game of last season against Fulham.
The attacker’s form dipped after that match. He is expected to return for this campaign with more motivation and in better shape.
However, he showed up out of shape and looking unserious and fans didn’t find that funny.
Some have now taken to social media to mock him that he is following the diet of his former teammate, Eden Hazard.
The Daily Mail curated some responses after an image of the attacker looking out of shape was posted online from their game against Hibernian FC, here are some responses:
One fan tweeted: ‘Willian’s been on the Eden Hazard diet during the off-season,’
Another added: ‘Willian trying every method to be Eden Hazard.’
One fan compared him with MMA star, Ben Askren: ‘Willian look like he on the Ben Askren fitness regime’.
We are all entitled to a bit of down time but when your commitment the season before has been called into question then I’d like to see more of the KT attitude to the work ethic at the start of this one. I know it gets harder to shift weight as you age…. What will he be like next season?😱
Simple he has no respect for the manager.
He should have some respect for the club that pays him and his team mates.
Jah Son, why try to make this about Arteta? He has no respect for his club, his teammates his profession and his manager, Now that’s better.
And in any case – isn’t that what pre-season is about – geting into shape? His disinterest was more of a concern, although nothing new.
I’m no Willian fan but that’s really not much weight, a bit pathetic really. Sure he’s still fitter than 95% of most people.
These guys are humans too, he’s allowed to enjoy the bit of time they get off which is already minimal.
As long as he’s back in shape before season starts then whats the problem?
But will he get his determination to try his utmost back in shape before the season starts? It was missing all last season!
I agree Jon, mentally he hasn’t been at Arsenal at all. Even if he does get back into shape I doubt it will make much difference to his performances.
It doesn’t matter what he is like now but it does when the season starts. Not a fan but lets wait and see, the judge.
He may not even be with us come the end of the window. Fabrizio is still reporting he’s expected to leave this summer should the right offer come along – his agent is on it!! We wait….
yup – just need to find a billionaire dyslexic chairman who cant count the noughts and doesnt watch English football (;-))
Who from Sue? who ate all the pies fc 😂
He should try hispossible best this season to perform as we all want him to.
Like I said in an earlier post, Willian is doing his best impression of James Harden, prior to his trade to Brooklyn…now that his boiler is on full display, the only thing missing is the beard
It just speaks of commitment and professional pride.
All the criticism he faced last year for his dreadful performances (fairly so) you would HOPE he would show up with a chip on his shoulder, making fans and all critics eat their words.
My guess is he’ll either bounce back and be the “Chelsea” version or the same indifferent lump we had last year.
I doubt any middle ground regarding him.
Durand, I actually find it to be a quite shocking revelation of sorts, unless it’s a ploy on his part to help facilitate his exodus from the club, thus the Harden comparison…I certainly spoke on numerous occasions about the fact that he appeared to be struggling for pace and fitness last season, but I never remember seeing such a obvious indication of why that may have been the case…unless this is an easily explained-away optical illusion, he just might see this “boiler trick” as a plausible means to an ends…if there’s any truth to this speculative claim, he’s clearly a despicable character…considering his ridiculous salary demands, no club, let alone a MLS one, would even consider acquiring his services, especially if Arsenal likewise require a considerable transfer fee…as such, maybe this is his way of trying to get the club to bite the financial bullet before things go further sideways…sadly, I’m running out of available fingers when it comes to identifying the most blameworthy characters presently at our club