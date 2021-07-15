Fans savage Willian as he returns to preseason looking overweight

Willian had a less than impressive first season at Arsenal with the Brazilian struggling to justify why Arsenal signed him for free from Chelsea and put him on a huge salary.

The winger had been one of the best players in the Premier League while he was with Chelsea and it made perfect sense that Mikel Arteta wanted to add him to his squad.

Fans expected a lot from him and he even raised their expectations after starring in their first Premier League game of last season against Fulham.

The attacker’s form dipped after that match. He is expected to return for this campaign with more motivation and in better shape.

However, he showed up out of shape and looking unserious and fans didn’t find that funny.

Some have now taken to social media to mock him that he is following the diet of his former teammate, Eden Hazard.

The Daily Mail curated some responses after an image of the attacker looking out of shape was posted online from their game against Hibernian FC, here are some responses:

One fan tweeted: ‘Willian’s been on the Eden Hazard diet during the off-season,’

Another added: ‘Willian trying every method to be Eden Hazard.’

One fan compared him with MMA star, Ben Askren: ‘Willian look like he on the Ben Askren fitness regime’.