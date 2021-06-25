Fans slam decision to offload Arsenal ‘gladiator’ for measly £5M fee

Arsenal have agreed a deal to send Dinos Mavropanos back to Vfb Stuttgart on loan with an obligation to buy, and fans have not taken the news well.

The deal will become permanent next summer should the Bundesliga side retain their place in the top tier of German football, a highly-likely scenario considering they comfortably earned a mid-table finish last season.

There had been rumours toward the end of last term that the Greek defender would be given the chance to impress manager Mikel Arteta in pre-season ahead of the upcoming campaign, but his future now seems to be sealed away from the Emirates, and some fans have expressed their unhappiness with the deal.

While some seemingly refused to believe what is being reported, and another claimed that Dinos was better than Rob Holding…

I can’t help but feel pained figuring out the terms of this deal, with just £500K believed to be pocketed this summer, with another £3 Million plus £1.5 Million in bonuses (£5 Million total) agreed which they are obligated to pay once their Bundesliga survival is achieved for the coming campaign.

The Stuttgart manager must be praising his clubs ability to strike such a bargain deal for the defender, especially after he had hailed Dinos as a ‘gladiator’ and a ‘monster’ back in February.

He said (via the Express): “He’s our gladiator! He’s a monster in terms of physique.

“And when he makes a mistake, he hums around some Greek swear words.

“I like that. He’s just a tough dog.”