“Fantastic debut” Ian Wright impressed by Arsenal’s new boy

Ian Wright was impressed by the performance of Arsenal new boy, Takehiro Tomiyasu in their 1-0 win over Norwich yesterday.

The Japanese star joined the Gunners late into the last transfer window as one of the final signings of the summer around Europe.

The Gunners had spent much of the transfer window pursuing deals for the likes of Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

As the transfer window came to a close, Arsenal loaned out Hector Bellerin to Real Betis and added Tomiyasu to their squad.

Despite having only a few training sessions with them because of the international break, the former Bologna star was in fine form as the Gunners earned their first win of the season.

He was a surprise starter in the match against Norwich, yet he didn’t disappoint and he left a good impression on Arsenal legend, Wright.

Another Arsenal player who was in fine form in the match was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Arsenal captain scoring the only goal of the match.

Overall, he looked sharper than in previous matches and Wright acknowledges that as well.

Wright said on Match of the Day on BBC One as quoted by HITC: “I thought he (Tomiyasu) had a fantastic debut. I thought Aubameyang looked sharp.”