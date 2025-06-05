“Fantastic passer, good ball-carrier” Steven Gerrard high praise for Arsenal star

Declan Rice continues to win praise for his performances since making a record-breaking move to Arsenal, and his development has not gone unnoticed by some of the biggest names in football. The England international has been a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s midfield, elevating the team’s competitiveness both domestically and in Europe.

Arsenal paid a club-record fee to bring Rice in from West Ham United, and the investment has paid off handsomely. He has brought energy, composure, and tactical awareness to the team, allowing other players around him to thrive. More importantly, he has taken his own game to new heights since arriving at the Emirates.

A Complete Midfielder

Known primarily as a holding midfielder in his West Ham days, Rice has added new dimensions to his game under Arteta. He has grown into more of a complete, box-to-box midfielder who not only breaks up play and controls tempo, but also contributes in the final third with goals and assists.

His improvement has been crucial in Arsenal’s push to challenge for major silverware. With Rice in the engine room, the Gunners have looked more resilient, consistent, and threatening throughout the season.

Now, one of English football’s most iconic midfielders has praised Rice’s evolution and impact. Speaking to The Sun, Steven Gerrard said:

“I think Declan has been fantastic.

I think he’s developed a lot, he’s adding goals to his game, he’s arriving more in the box, I think at the beginning of his career, people saw him just as a six.

Fantastic passer, good ball-carrier, I think he’s added a lot more to his game now and he’s more of an all-round midfielder, I love watching him.”

Recognised and Respected

That kind of praise from a former Liverpool captain and one of the Premier League’s most legendary midfielders speaks volumes about Rice’s current form. While fans at the Emirates have long recognised his influence, such accolades highlight how widely respected he is becoming in the game.

With World Cup 2026 fast approaching and another big season on the horizon, Rice looks set to remain at the heart of everything Arsenal and England hope to achieve. His leadership, consistency, and increasing goal threat ensure he will continue to be one of the most valuable players in the league.

