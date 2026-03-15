“Fantastic position” Pundit says this is Arsenal’s best chance to be champions

Jamie Redknapp believes this season presents Arsenal with their best opportunity to be crowned champions of England, as the Gunners continue to demonstrate their ambition and quality on the pitch.

The team secured a commanding 2-0 victory against Everton, a result that extended their lead to ten points at the top of the Premier League. Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp said:

“It’s credit to Mikel Arteta that they are in the position they are now.

“This is the best opportunity [to win the title] because Man City haven’t been as strong as they have been previously.

“But they are going to make Arsenal work hard. There’s no forgone conclusion just yet, but they are in a fantastic position.”

Arsenal’s Advantage This Season

Redknapp highlighted that Arsenal’s rivals have struggled during the campaign, with both Liverpool and Manchester City enduring difficult periods. These circumstances have created a significant opportunity for the Gunners to capitalise and secure the league title.

While the situation favours Arsenal, Redknapp emphasised that victory is not guaranteed. The team must continue to perform at a high level and maintain focus throughout the remainder of the season to convert its strong position into a championship.

Importance of Seizing the Moment

If Arsenal fails to win the Premier League this term, opportunities of this nature may not present themselves again in the immediate future. Next season could prove far more challenging, with their rivals likely to regain form and challenge vigorously for the title.

Despite the potential difficulties, the current campaign represents a significant chance for Arsenal to claim the crown. Redknapp suggests that the team will have themselves to blame if they do not capitalise on the position they currently hold, reinforcing the importance of consistency, resilience, and focus in the closing stages of the season.

With the league within reach, Arsenal are in a position to translate their strong performances into tangible success, potentially ending the season as champions of England for the first time in many years.