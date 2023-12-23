“Fantastic result for Manchester City.” Carragher reacts to Liverpool Arsenal draw

Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool this evening was the ideal outcome for Manchester City. Both teams have outperformed the defending champions this season, and a victory for either side could have widened the gap between them and City.

With City not playing this weekend due to their commitments at the Club World Cup, they aim to secure a fourth consecutive Premier League title and need to stay in close contention with the top teams.

While City celebrates their status as world champions, they will be pleased with the weekend’s results as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa all dropped two points each, keeping City within striking distance at the top of the table.

While on punditry duty for the Arsenal game, Carragher said via the BBC:

“At the moment, this is a fantastic result for Manchester City.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have just secured a huge result in our bid to become the champions of England and performances like this make us a team to fear.

Our players have now gone to one of the hardest places in England and returned without a defeat.

We need to enjoy it and use that as motivation to win our away games this season, which will almost certainly secure the title.

