Fantastic win by Arsenal over Spurs – Now let’s get some extra bodies for the Europa League

Great win by Arsenal, now it’s time for Edu and the Kroenkes to back Arteta by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal fans, that was the best birthday gift I could ever wish for. We went and showed Tottenham their place. We won at the toilet bowl stadium and I absolutely loved it!
Recent history repeated itself and Tottenham were shocking in the first half. The question was whether we can handle the second half push from them and we did. Ramsdale had to make a few saves, but honestly it was kinda comfortable.
Seeing their fans leave early, my god, the scenes were absolutely mad! Now, we haven’t won anything yet. It’s barely halfway through the season even, but what this team has done so far is simply incredible. We’re not only winning games, we play a certain way of football. We’ve become a team difficult to beat, we are a physical side. We’ve won 7/7 London derbies. We record clean sheets away, I mean it’s difficult to ask for more from the players.
It’s up to the Kroenkes and Edu now. This team is at the physical limits of what it can do. You could see in the second half that we just don’t have the energy to continue dominating in the same way. There aren’t also options from the bench.
I don’t know why Elneny wasn’t on the bench as well. And I must say, that Eddie Nketiah had a performance kinda like Jesus. He was running a lot and could’ve had a hat-trick.
Now let’s address the elephant in the room. We missed out on Mudryk, because Chelsea stomped 100 million euros, 70 upfront and gazumped the deal. Am I disappointed? Yes and no.
Yes, because we are halfway through January and the only real target we seemed to have has gone to Chelsea. The other worry is; if we really wanted him, why didn’t we just pay the money?
We are top of the league, the player put all the hints he wanted to come, but we didn’t do it, and Chelsea raised their spending to 400 mills in one and a half transfer windows. Financial fair play is an absolute farce as you can see, but it could be a plus in disguise.
Here’s why I’m not too disappointed with it yet. We aren’t an oil club, but if we were ready to pay close to a 100 million for 1 player, it means there is money in the bank. We need ideally 3 players and for that kind of money we can have players who can give us what is needed to go all the way.
Zaha and Tielemans spring to mind as 2 players that will cost probably half of what Mudryk would combined, and give us the extra bodies desperately needed for when the Europa League restarts.
I don’t think we’ll go for either of them nor Trossard for that matter (even though I like him), because we’ve been really strict on the profile of players we want. Also, paying 100 million for a player, means you kind of have to play him. Where though? No chance to replace Saka, so Martinelli? I’m not sure. Remember the 72 million for Pepe? That hindered our next transfer windows and in the end we had to loan him out and he hasn’t set the world alight in France.
So I’m not losing sleep just yet. As long as we go out and buy at least 2 players, we are good. However, the fact that we missed out on our top target, didn’t have a lot on the bench, so we had to play Tierney as winger in the end, makes it all the more impressive that we are in the position that we are in.
Hats off to the team and the manager, let’s enjoy today for what it is – a great win, and put some pressure on the board to learn from the mistake of last January and get players that can help us get over the line this time!
Konstantin
What are our wings looking like in the u21s? No-one that we could possibly promote to be back up for Saka/Martinelli/Nelson/Jesus/Eddie?
These Boy’s are no machines and from what I can see in the second half they were tired. Not having a proper replacement for Matinnelli who wasnt at his best in the game shows a lack of bench. I fear how we are going to win the league with our limited squad in the events of sudden injuries? The board and Edu should have a Plan B after not getting Mudryck. We simply need cover at the wings and a good DM. In my opinion, the board and Edu will have no excuse not signing players with Europa games to come.
Arsenal now stands a chance of winning this league.This is a healthy lead.
Arsenal board and Edu needs to back Arteta now to keep the good run going, otherwise,they have failed.
We can say this next week if we beat Man Utd at Emirates
If City Beat Spurs at Etihad in the midweek which is expected then they will be 5 points behind us..
And if we loose against Utd next week then all equation back to square…
Few games are very much important for our tittle challenge
Next week game against Utd
Away to Newcastle..
Away to Liverpool
And most important 2 games against City
If we beat Utd next week
Then we can say we are right up there..
The games City will be very interesting..
If we would be having 8 points lead against City when will play with them then City will be under more pressure than Arsenal
We just need to avoid loss against City in both games..
Haha! So you are basically saying g every game is important !
Let’s enjoy the football the lads are playing and support them. Que sera sera !
Might not get this good a opportunity again to win the league Arteta has to be backed and bring in at least 2 new signings would love 3 but that’s probably pushing it a winger, centre forward and would want another quality DM to cover partly should he get injured if we do that in this window I genuinely believe we will win it!
I keep saying this and will continue to in the hope it gets to the ears of the appropriate people. Recall Pepe from his loan at ogc nice, get a striker on loan and probably a dm and let’s see the season out. The inflated market that is January transfer window infuriates me. I know it’s not my money, I just hate blowing money away unnecessarily.
Pepe doesn’t want to be here esp now that his mates have moved on. Clearly, he(pepe) resents the idea of having to adapt his game to the new system like sterling did at city. Why bring back a player who is not fully committed to the current ethos?
The war chest is already granted, one report have it to the tune of £105 mil, chances are it could be much higher.
Whatever the size of the war chest we need to start zero in on new targets, surely we got to sign one atleast this week.
Every jack man knows by now a winger is a must for the gaffer, we must prepared to pay a little over the top as. NOW IS CRUNCH TIME
CRUÑCH TIME now Kvaratskhelia, Diaby, Raphinha, Neto, Tossard even Saha lots of wingers.
Savic, Neves , Rice a few good midfielders.
Vlohovic, Mitrovic, Osimhen, Ivan Toney, we need to hear a few clubs resolves has been tested.
Not one of the above players if purchase can be classified as panic buy, we got to do something before somthing do us
Kvara won’t go anywhere, he’s the reason Napoli have been so devastating in transition. He’s a generational winger, nothing comes close in Serie A.
Raphinha wont come cheap, if we aren’t willing to cough 60-70 mil then we should stop wasting everyone’s time.
Neto is officially crocked, he’s the Portuguese dembele.
Trossard? maybe.
Zaha? I’d take him if he doesnt demand much.
Diaby? Decent but too xpensive, Mudryk vibes
@Gunsmoke
“We got to do something, before something do us…”
RealTalk 👍🏾
For me, we are great on the pitch but terrible in the transfer markets. Arteta has done an amazing job so far in both the way we play and in improving individual players.
But let’s be honest in the transfer market we fail to impress. Last January we spent an entire window persuing Vlahovic whose reps didn’t even return our calls. This Jan we spend most of the time on another player who was out of our reach. Our entire strategy seems to be based on hoping that if we keep haggling eventually teams will drop their price. Not so.
I have no problem missing out on Mudryck, I do have a problem with the amount of time it takes us to realize “it ain’t happening”. Now we find ourselves in a position of being desperate, reactive, and with a weak bargaining position given that time is running out soon. We have to move much quicker or pursue more than one target at the same time.
Now we are linked with 2 other no-hopers (Raphina and Vlahovic). Time to be realistic and sign a Tielemans or other backup for our thin midfield. An injury to Partey or Nketia and we will be exposed. If we don’t sign a striker we have to bring back Belagun. Like last year we are playing with fire. Last year it cost us CL football, who knows what it can cost us this year?
Lots of posts on JA which are simply statements of the obvious. Well, each to their own, I suppose.
But personally, I far prefer reading the rarer posts from those who have something to say of their own which is DIFFERENT from the mob, and which shows some thinking beyond the very obvious.
Social media in general and JA is not fundamentally different , does sadly attract those who need to state the blindingly obvious and thus add to the long line of similar posts.
Like searching for gold; you have to wade through the multitude of dross before finding a rare nugget of wisdom!
TBH, I search diligently, though some may say, with JUSTIFICATION, more fool me!