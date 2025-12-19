“Fast healer” Mikel Arteta drops an update on the return of Ben White

Mikel Arteta has expressed optimism that Ben White will not spend an extended period on the sidelines following his latest injury, citing the defender’s ability to recover quickly. White has been ruled out again, adding his name to a growing list of Arsenal players unavailable in the coming weeks. While the Gunners boast a squad filled with quality, injuries have disrupted their momentum and consistency.

Arsenal remain focused on maintaining their position at the top of the league standings, and Arteta is keen to keep his key players fit to sustain their winning form. However, injuries are an unavoidable part of the game, and White has faced several setbacks over the past year. This has naturally raised concerns among supporters about how long he might be absent on this occasion.

Arteta offers reassurance on recovery

Despite the concerns, Arteta has played down fears of a lengthy absence and believes the defender will return sooner than many expect. The manager has highlighted White’s positive recovery pattern and insists the issue is not serious enough to cause long-term disruption. His comments are intended to reassure both fans and the squad at a time when depth and resilience are being tested.

Speaking about the situation, Arteta addressed White’s condition directly, according to Arsenal Media. He said, “Yeah he’s out.

“He’s evolving well, it’s not a major injury, but it will keep him out for a few games, I think.

“Ben is a really fast healer as well, so there’s hope that we’re going to have him in the next few games.”

These remarks underline the manager’s confidence that White’s recovery is progressing as planned and that his return is not far away.

Defensive absences are a growing concern

White’s availability is particularly important given that Arsenal’s defence has been the area most affected by injuries so far. The absence of multiple defenders has placed additional strain on the team, making the return of experienced players a priority.

As Arsenal continue to compete at the highest level, managing fitness will remain crucial. White’s expected return could provide a timely boost, helping to stabilise the defence and support the club’s push to remain competitive in the title race.