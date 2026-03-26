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Fast-rising Benfica youngster is now on Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Daniel Banjaqui as he continues his development at Benfica, with the 18-year-old progressing rapidly within the team. The Portuguese club has long been recognised as one of the finest talent developers in world football, frequently nurturing young players before selling them on to leading sides across Europe.

Arsenal have previously conducted multiple deals with Portuguese clubs and remain open to further business in that market, making Banjaqui a potential future addition. The youngster has shown composure while playing under Jose Mourinho and is widely regarded as a player with significant potential.

Arsenal’s Long-Term Recruitment Strategy

As reported by Sport Witness, Banjaqui is among several emerging talents currently being tracked by Arsenal. The club continues to prioritise the recruitment of young players with long-term value, ensuring that their squad maintains both quality and sustainability in the years ahead. Banjaqui is viewed internally as one of the most promising prospects on the continent, reflecting the growing interest in his abilities.

The report also indicates that Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit, with several top clubs competing to secure his signature. This level of competition highlights both the player’s rising profile and the challenge Arsenal may face in completing a deal.

Decision Time for Banjaqui

It remains to be seen whether Banjaqui would be willing to move at such an early stage in his career, particularly given the possibility of limited playing opportunities next season. A transfer to a major club often brings increased competition for places, which could impact his immediate development.

Alternatively, should he decide to remain at Benfica for a few more seasons, Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring his progress closely. Such an approach would allow the player to gain further experience while keeping future options open, aligning with the club’s measured recruitment strategy.

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