Fast start needed – Can Arsenal win their first five games to kick start our title bid?

After a fairly successful and long pre season, Arsenal will finally be welcoming back premier league football to the Emirates stadium against Wolves this weekend. Having had a modest transfer window so far, we are all hoping that the transfer business is enough to get us over the finish line this season.

I very well know that we’ve been guilty of blowing our chances towards the tail end of the season in the past two campaigns but it remains an absolute imperative that we start the new season strong. Not just in the opening match but the first 10-15 games, so that we can get into our groove early and set the tone for the remainder of the campaign.

While checking out the current title odds from various bookies all over the world like india.1x-bet.mobi and others, and Man City are still ahead of us in the betting at around 6/4, with Arsenal as high as 2/1. That will look like a brilliant price if we did win our first five games, and we will quickly have the price reduced drastically.

Also, there is also a big chance that Man City may finally get a massive points reduction, which would also make us hot hot favourites.

But we first have to earn our position on the field of play first, and getting a headstart so early in the campaign will not just allow us to potentially go the distance, but it will give the impression to our rivals that we mean business. Starting fast will not be an easy task though, given that we face Tottenham, Manchester City and Aston Villa in the first five matches of the season, not easy! Considering that all three of those clubs were in last season’s top five.

However one thing I’ve learned over the years as a football fan is that if you want to be the best then you have to beat the best, this group of players are very well capable of getting results against said clubs, even if we’re away from home. We have to be fearless, we have to want it more and most importantly we have to do that consistently.

Having a fast start will not just be enough to win us anything, given just as important is it for us to end the season stronger. However the journey of a thousand miles starts from one step and getting off to a perfect start will be the best step.

It is important to remember that we’re up against perfection, and perfection is what must be demanded from ourselves.