Father confirms Arteta’s admiration for Arsenal teenager

Arsenal has the reputation of grooming youngsters and giving first-team chances to them.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas have been brought to the club as teenagers and handed chances to impress at a very young age.

The current team has the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock playing first-team football even though they are still very young.

Both players came through the ranks at the Arsenal academy and it seems that they will soon be joined by Charlie Patino who has been impressing with the club’s youth team.

The 17-year-old has been watched by Mikel Arteta and his coaches and his father recently revealed in an interview that his son is loved by Arteta.

Julio told a Spanish media outlet that they were happy that Arsenal had offered his youngster a professional deal before revealing that Arteta and his coaches love Patino.

“We are happy to sign that first contract, Charlie has worked hard,” Julio told Spanish outlet La Opinión a Coruña as quoted by The Star.

“Arteta and all the technicians love him, but not only for what he does on the pitch.

“He doesn’t give problems, he listens, he asks them, he is interested in what they tell him.”