Father of Arsenal target confirms he won’t leave his current club for at least two years

The father of Florian Wirtz has revealed that his son is focused on playing for Bayer Leverkusen for at least two more seasons.

The Daily Mail claims Arsenal is interested in a move for the fast-rising German prospect who has been in blistering form this season.

The 18-year-old has four goals and four assists from his opening five league games for Leverkusen.

His form has caught the attention of Arsenal, who are looking to add the best young players to their squad.

They face competition from Europe’s top clubs to sign him with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich, holding a strong interest in his signature as well.

His rapid rise in European football means that it is only a matter of time before he leaves Bayer for another top club, but his father has poured cold water to the prospect of Arsenal signing him soon.

He claimed his son will remain at Leverkusen for the next two years at least before they think of his next step.

He told Bild: ‘Florian definitely wants to play a good role in Leverkusen for the next two years.

‘What comes next is not yet known. His focus now is only on Bayer and the national team.’