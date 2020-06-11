Father of Arsenal target sends the Gunners an important transfer message

Arsenal is one of the teams looking to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options.

The Ghanaian midfielder has become one of the best in his position and his performance for his Spanish side this season has attracted the attention of several top sides.

He is being targeted by teams like Juventus and PSG (Football Ghana) and Atletico also wants to keep him (The Guardian) with them beyond his current deal.

He has a release clause that could be paid to free him from his contract with the Spanish side and if Arsenal is serious about landing him, his father has warned the Gunners that they are not alone in the pursuit of his signature.

Jacob Partey claimed that his son has a release clause that could be paid to sign him and that Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign the midfielder, before revealing that he would support whatever decision his son makes about his future.

‘My son’s current club Atletico Madrid has a release clause in Partey’s deal… this means that any club which shows interest in signing him must meet those demands,’ Jacob Partey told SilverFM via Mail Sport.

‘So any team which meets Atletico’s demand will be able to sign my son, and not specifically Arsenal.

‘I always call my son and he is of age to decide on a move. I am ready to support his decision.’