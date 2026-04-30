Father of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sends a message to Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from PSG at the end of the season, with the Georgian continuing to impress as one of the standout performers in European football. The Gunners are believed to be assessing options to strengthen their attacking line ahead of the next campaign.

Kvaratskhelia is widely regarded as one of the top wide players in the game, and Arsenal view him as a potential long-term solution on the left flank. The club are understood to be considering changes in that position, particularly given concerns over the current output from Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal targeting attacking upgrade

Both players have struggled to consistently meet expectations, prompting Arsenal to explore alternatives who could offer greater impact and reliability. As part of that strategy, Kvaratskhelia has emerged as a prime candidate due to his creativity, directness, and goal threat.

Few wingers in world football are currently as effective as the PSG attacker, and Arsenal are said to be keen to secure his signature despite the obvious challenges involved in negotiating with a club of PSG’s stature. His performances in Paris have only strengthened his reputation as an elite-level talent.

However, the player has only been with PSG for just over a year and appears fully settled. He is currently focused on maintaining his high standards and contributing to the club’s ambitions, including the pursuit of further Champions League success.

Family responds to speculation

Amid growing transfer speculation, Kvaratskhelia’s father has addressed the rumours linking his son with a move to England. As reported by Football365, Badri Kvaratskhelia said: “Yes, there are often reports about the interest of Arsenal or other English clubs, but my son does not pay attention to such reports.

“He is an outstanding player on one of the best teams in Europe. They appreciate him, love him, play for him, and why should he think about changing clubs?

“Khvicha thinks only about the interests of the team, how to help the club and how to make his homeland famous.”

As the summer window approaches, Arsenal will continue evaluating its options, but securing a player of Kvaratskhelia’s calibre could prove extremely challenging given his current situation and importance to PSG.