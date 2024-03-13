FC Porto boss accuses Arteta of insulting his family

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao could be called a sore loser after he accused Mikel Arteta of insulting his family.

He was impressed by his team’s performance in the first leg and ran his mouth in several interviews after that game.

Porto’s game plan had worked to perfection in Portugal, but Arsenal were better prepared for the game last night.

It was an intense fixture, just like the first leg, and tempers flared at several stages of the match, among players and officials.

After the game, the Porto gaffer claims Arteta insulted his family. He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘The result was unjust. Our team deserved to go through.

‘What Arteta said, towards the bench in Spanish, he insulted my family. He should focus on training his team.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is not the first time that Conceicao has accused a manager of insulting his family, and the story is becoming stale.

We do not expect him to be happy after his team lost, but it makes no sense for him to divert the attention towards something else.

The most important takeaway from that game is that we have broken our Champions League curse, and we now expect to make progress in the competition.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…