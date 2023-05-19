FC Porto insists on Arsenal paying winger’s release clause

FC Porto is keen on getting top-dollar when they sell Brazilian attacker Pepe at the end of this season.

He has been in top form for them for several seasons and reports continue to link him with a move to the Emirates.

A report in Portugal via Sport Witness discusses how his position has changed this season and he is now being used as a wing-back.

This could have seen his value drop, but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, the report claims FC Porto is insisting on his release clause being paid before he leaves them.

This means the Gunners must pay 75m euros to add him to their squad at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side will now have to decide if he is worth that amount and he must be a key target before they splash the cash to add him to the group.

Pepe is an exciting player who can add something different to our attack, but it is hard to tell if he will be a success at the Emirates.

The attacker will be eager to move to England and that could force Porto to listen to what we have to offer.

