FC Porto is planning to re-sign struggling Arsenal star

Fabio Vieira has struggled to reach the level required to play regularly for Arsenal, which has affected his game time with the club.

After a solid season with FC Porto, the midfielder moved to the Emirates in 2022.

In the 2022/2023 season, Vieira did not perform well, and Arsenal fans were understanding, considering it was his first campaign with the team.

However, last season, he also failed to make a good impression as injuries and poor form led Mikel Arteta to sideline him frequently.

Arsenal plans to sign several other midfielders in the upcoming transfer window, making it unlikely they will find space for Vieira.

As a result, the club is likely ready to cut their losses and allow him to leave.

A Bola reveals that FC Porto is looking to sign him back to help revive his career.

They have observed his struggles at the Emirates and are prepared to reintegrate him into their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira was an exciting signing by us, and we expected so much from the attacking midfielder.

However, he has simply failed to make the most of his time at the Emirates, and we have to allow him to leave.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…