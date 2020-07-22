FC Porto midfielder openly flirts with the idea of joining Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for a number of players ahead of the next transfer window.

One position that the Gunners may look to strengthen is their midfield.

They have been linked with a move for a number of midfielders, with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey appearing to be their top target.

They have also been linked with a move for FC Porto’s Danilo Pereira, and the midfielder also seems interested in working with Mikel Arteta.

To some fans, Arteta has done a great job since he became Arsenal’s manager and the Spaniard will look to build on the fine start to his managerial career that he has had so far.

Pereira was speaking about the Gunners recently and he hailed Arteta for the work he has done at the Emirates before appearing to make a come-and-get-me plea by claiming that he would do a good job if he plays for the Spaniard.

Pereira told Stats Perform News as quoted by Sun Sports: “I think he [Arteta] is doing a really, really, good job there.

“He is a really good coach who started as the second coach at [Manchester] City, so he has a little experience and Arsenal play very good football and I think he is doing very well there.

“He is a Spanish coach, he is a bit similar to Portuguese coaches, they also want to play with the ball and improve with the ball, so I think he is a good coach.

“The style I think I can fit there, the way he plays also thinking on the ball, the team always has to be together – I think it is a good way to play.”