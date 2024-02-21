FC Porto star warns they will expose Arsenal’s weak point

FC Porto star Diogo Costa insists they know Arsenal’s weak point and will try to hurt the Gunners when both clubs meet in the Champions League tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side faces Porto on a fine run of form, as they have been destroying teams since the start of 2024, including Liverpool.

The Gunners scored six goals at West Ham and five in their game against Burnley, so we can say they are in the form of their life right now.

However, that does not mean it will be easy for them to beat Porto, and the Portuguese side is prepared to make life difficult for Arteta’s side.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Costa said, as quoted by The Sun:

“They are quite offensive but we will expose those weaker points in their game.

“Of course they have weaknesses and of course I’m not going to say what they are.

“But we will approach every game the same – to go out and win.

“We do not care if we are playing Arouca or Arsenal, we go out to win every match. A team like Porto always plays to win.

“We would never look differently or approach a game differently because of who we are playing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Porto is a team that does well in Europe, and we cannot underestimate them if we are serious about winning the game.

We need to reach the quarterfinal of the UCL for the first time in 14 years, and that will require serious efforts from us.

