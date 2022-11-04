FC Zurich manager makes this claim about Arsenal winning the Premier League

FC Zurich manager Bo Henriksen was full of praise for Arsenal after they beat his team 1-0 in the Europa League last night.

The Dane set his team up to limit Arsenal, but the Gunners had their way and earned all the points from the fixture to secure the top spot in their group.

Mikel Arteta’s side is having a fine campaign in Europe and domestically. After his side lost to the Gunners despite their best efforts, Henriksen believes they could win the Premier League.

He said via Express Sports:

“Arsenal is a fantastic side, there’s no doubt about that. At the end of the day it could be fun to see them win the championship [Premier League].

“It’s a long time since they did that last time, so it’s about time. It’s a great team, we knew that from the beginning.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have started this season very well and we need to stay focused despite all the praise we are getting.

It is still very early and we have won nothing yet, so our players must remain focused on the job at hand.

If we can continue to work hard and not let our standards drop, we could end the campaign with at least one trophy.

