Fears allayed as wonderkid agrees new Arsenal deal

Arsenal are claimed to have agreed a new deal with William Saliba this summer, dispelling some fears that he could leave the club during the current window.

The defender enjoyed a hugely impressive 12 months in France, where he helped Marseille to earn a second-placed finish in league whilst picking up the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award also.

While he was believed to be keen to return to the same club for another spell, he is now set to stay at the Emirates and battle with Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes for a first-team role, and there are now reports to claim that we have agreed terms with the youngster over a new deal also.

There was just two years left remaining on the five-year deal he signed when joining from St Etienne in 2019, so it would be ideal if we have already moved to extend his terms beyond that time, as our control over his future could have come under pressure.

Saliba seems a huge talent, and one all of us fans have been excited and eager to see in action in our famous red and white for some time. It remains to be seen how quickly he will settle into his new side, with him yet to make his competitive debut for our side despite joining three years ago.

He has already made an impact in pre-season however, and there is plenty of reasons to be positive about the impact he can have on our new campaign, and Ben White could well come under threat sooner than expected.

Does anyone believe that Ben White could block Saliba’s efforts to break into the starting line-up?

