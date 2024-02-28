Fed up Arsenal is ready to replace injury-prone star

Gabriel Jesus’ ongoing injury concerns could lead to him losing his position as Arsenal’s main striker, with the club reportedly growing frustrated with the Brazilian.

Despite being the primary striker at the Emirates, Jesus has been plagued by injuries, limiting his playing time in recent weeks. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, is said to be seeking a solution to this persistent problem and is considering signing another striker during the summer transfer window.

While Jesus contributes to making Arsenal a challenging team to defend against, his limited availability has prompted the Gunners to explore alternative options. In his absence, the team has still managed to score goals, leading to considerations of potential replacements.

The Sun reports that Arsenal is weary of Jesus’ recurrent injury issues and is now ready to explore other attacking options. The club has reportedly identified several targets and is looking to secure a replacement during the summer transfer window, with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen being linked to the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is a good player on paper, but it does not make sense that he is hardly fit enough to get on the pitch to make a contribution when the Gunners play.

But we may struggle to sell him, so we have to keep him as a backup to a new striker and sell Nketiah.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…