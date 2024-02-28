Fed up Arsenal is ready to replace injury-prone star

Gabriel Jesus’ ongoing injury concerns could lead to him losing his position as Arsenal’s main striker, with the club reportedly growing frustrated with the Brazilian.
Despite being the primary striker at the Emirates, Jesus has been plagued by injuries, limiting his playing time in recent weeks. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, is said to be seeking a solution to this persistent problem and is considering signing another striker during the summer transfer window.
While Jesus contributes to making Arsenal a challenging team to defend against, his limited availability has prompted the Gunners to explore alternative options. In his absence, the team has still managed to score goals, leading to considerations of potential replacements.
The Sun reports that Arsenal is weary of Jesus’ recurrent injury issues and is now ready to explore other attacking options. The club has reportedly identified several targets and is looking to secure a replacement during the summer transfer window, with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen being linked to the Gunners.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus is a good player on paper, but it does not make sense that he is hardly fit enough to get on the pitch to make a contribution when the Gunners play.
But we may struggle to sell him, so we have to keep him as a backup to a new striker and sell Nketiah.
Bringing in a striker who is a finisher can help take us to the next level. Jesus can also be 2nd choice striker and a backup / rotation with Saka on the RW.
If anything, during our current good run of good form we have seen how dominating we can be when our striker is scoring; Trossard and Havertz.
I hope Arteta learned from last year, and does not immediately start Jesus when he is fit. Trossard was in brilliant form last January when he joined us, and the team form dipped when he was dropped in favor of Jesus.
I agree. I think Jesus would be better off in the wings…after all, according to him, he’s not good at scoring
Interesting piece which applies to Jesus and equally, Zinchenko.The fact that they were bought by Arteta may give them a stay of execution but how ironic that we should be keen to unload Nketiah who is rarely unfit.There is most definitely a strong case for bringing in another central striker but ivo his poor record of injuries we may well be obliged to retain Jesus as back up, just as he was with Man City.
I’m not convinced the club are even interested in Toney I think it’s more from his side trying to push for the move and I’m confident he won’t be wearing an Arsenal shirt next season.
For some strange reason i think we might get Osimehn in the summer, don’t know why though just a gut feeling.
Gyokeres is scoring goals for fun plus his all round game looks pretty good so i wouldn’t be disappointed if he was the player the club pursue however the players who have caught my attention are Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko who look like exceptional talents who if they can score more goals frequently then i believe both will be better than Gyokeres in the long run.
I don’t even think getting a prolific striker is an absolute must however someone who could offer different qualities which we currently lack i.e ariel presence and heading ability, consistent hold up and link play, pace to threaten in behind defences would be welcomed.
As far as I’m aware he’s not injured currently as he was on the bench against Newcastle. Presently he’s not in the team as others have proved themselves in his recent absence. In my opinion we do not need a replacement striker.
I like Jesus and would play him, while he stays, rotationally as a wide forward, when ever he is fit, as wide is his natural position and not as a so called striker.
I do however THINK we are likely to want to let JESUS leave, though for a decent fee. I will be content to lose him, as a player who is rarely fit does more harm than good, when taken overall. I say this despite liking his character and enthusiasm.
He still needs to be paid and if he is rarely fit, as IS the case, then what real REGULAR use is he!!?
I like him, but as he cannot stay fit we OUGHT to set aside personal affection for his occasional effectiveness on the field and face the FACT of his constant injuries.
Would be title winners SIMPLY CANNOT carry injury prone, expensively paid, passengers. I am almost sure he will not be here the season after next and quite possibly not next season either.
REALITY!
Bringing in a new striker should be our priority after all he’s made it clear that scoring goals is not what he is good at