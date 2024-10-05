“Feels different” BBC reporter reacts to Arsenal win over Southampton

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Southampton at the Emirates this afternoon, keeping themselves as close as possible to the top of the Premier League table.
The Gunners started the game on the front foot but faced a determined Southampton side, who worked hard to prevent an early goal. The Saints managed to go into the break level.
In the second half, Southampton took a shock lead, but Arsenal responded within five minutes.
The Gunners went on to score two more goals against a Southampton side that showed more courage than Arsenal might have expected.
Mikel Arteta’s side had to be at their best throughout the match to create chances.
It was the kind of game Arsenal could have struggled in and perhaps settled for a draw, but they secured the win, which impressed BBC reporter Chris Wise.
He said via their live coverage:
“There’s something about this Arsenal team that feels different to other seasons. That sense of self belief is stronger, and they now possess the ability to quickly shrug off adversity.
“Perversely, perhaps Southampton’s most encouraging performance of the season. But they’ve only got one point from seven games now.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We showed our strength again in that game and were deserved winners of the fixture.
That’s probably true. Resilience is the word that comes to my mind if you look at Arsenal’s performances overall this season (so far). It’s an important factor that all successful teams have because things are bound not “just” to go their way as a matter of course – results have to be earned.
Just as puzzling, is the atmosphere.
We didn’t get going until Southampton scored… a bit like the old “library” days.
It was like that against PSG as well. Their small group of supporters were chanting loudly all through the game – never stopped even when their team went behind. It was rather embarrassing given the overwhelming mass of Arsenal supporters in the ground who didn’t really overcome them, noise-wise, at all.
It’s a little ironic that with the talk of expanding the capacity at The Emirates (which is highly unlikely anyway) that the current 60,000 don’t make themselves heard for much of the time in games.
Fans like players can get complacent when playing teams at the bottom
Always seems to happen. At least we got the 3 points against our recent bogey team
When i saw the team sheet i was angry. Arteta used Partey as RB and Jesus as CF with Havertz as CM. This system has regularly failed and jesus is not good anymore. Remember the 2-0 defeat against Villa? Same system. Havertz can only play as a CF and a very good one too, so why change it? This was a great chance for Arteta to play Nwaneiri and Skelly but nope. I predicted we would struggle and use the subs to win the game. Hopefully Arteta will stop this mistake because one day it will hurt us.
We went a goal down and we should have been pulled back to 2-2. There was something not right and it wasn’t the first time. Poor teams like Southampton should not make us sweat and unsure. We won in the end but this sort of performance happens, but at the moment its happening too much. Plus, I am not sure about this playing for corners all the time, when opportunities are available.