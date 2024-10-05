“Feels different” BBC reporter reacts to Arsenal win over Southampton

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Southampton at the Emirates this afternoon, keeping themselves as close as possible to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners started the game on the front foot but faced a determined Southampton side, who worked hard to prevent an early goal. The Saints managed to go into the break level.

In the second half, Southampton took a shock lead, but Arsenal responded within five minutes.

The Gunners went on to score two more goals against a Southampton side that showed more courage than Arsenal might have expected.

Mikel Arteta’s side had to be at their best throughout the match to create chances.

It was the kind of game Arsenal could have struggled in and perhaps settled for a draw, but they secured the win, which impressed BBC reporter Chris Wise.

He said via their live coverage:

“There’s something about this Arsenal team that feels different to other seasons. That sense of self belief is stronger, and they now possess the ability to quickly shrug off adversity.

“Perversely, perhaps Southampton’s most encouraging performance of the season. But they’ve only got one point from seven games now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We showed our strength again in that game and were deserved winners of the fixture.

