Fekir orders his agent to listen to offers for him, should Arsenal sign him now?

Nabil Fekir has been linked with a move to Arsenal over the last few years even before he left Lyon for Real Betis. He remains on their radar and as they look to add new midfielders to their squad, they might sign him this summer.

The Frenchman has seen his stock fall since he moved to Spain and he is no longer a part of the France national team squad.

Todofichajes says after winning the World Cup, he is disappointed not to have been a part of the France squad to Euro 2020 and wants a return.

He has set a goal for himself to earn a France recall and if that requires him to be at a new club, he wants that.

The report says he is now looking for a top club to join and he has told his agent to search for one.

This is an opportunity for Arsenal to finally land him as they look to replace Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian was a fine creative force for the Gunners in the second half of last season when he played for them on loan from Real Madrid.

He has returned to Spain and will likely not return to Arsenal, meaning they need to sign a new midfielder to fill the void that he left behind and Fekir could do that.