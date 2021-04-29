Fekir reacts to report linking him with a move to Arsenal

Nabil Fekir has reacted to reports linking him with a move from Real Betis to Arsenal.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now and they considered signing him before the start of this season.

In the January transfer window, he was one of the players that were linked with a move to the Emirates before Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid.

The Norwegian has been a fine addition to the current Arsenal team, but he might return to Madrid at the end of this season.

Dani Ceballos is also on loan at the Emirates from the Spanish champions.

If both players leave north London, the Gunners will need to find at least one midfielder to join them.

Fekir could return as a target, but the Frenchman isn’t paying attention to his future.

He is focused on the present and says all he wants is to help Betis achieve their immediate goals for this season.

Fekir told Spanish daily AS via Inside Futbol: “For now I am happy at Betis.

“We are going to do everything possible to go to Europe [next season].

“It’s what I think about now.”