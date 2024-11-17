Fellow Gooners, stay calm; Arsenal Women’s captain Kim Little isn’t injured..

During Arsenal Women’s match against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, captain Kim Little’s halftime substitution caused concern for Gooners during an otherwise joyous afternoon.

Arsenal aimed to secure an early victory over their local rivals. It took Alessia Russo 63 seconds to put Arsenal ahead, setting our Gunners up for another NLD win. 20 minutes later, in-form Frida Maanum doubled Arsenal’s lead. By halftime, the Gunners were cruising to a comfortable win – a win that they did need after a tricky start to the season.

For the second half, it caught many by surprise when Little was replaced by Kyra Cooney-Cross. Fans of Kim Little were concerned about the decision to substitute her, given that she is considered the core of this Arsenal team. Well, interim Arsenal manager Renee Slegers alleviated any fears that her captain was injured, saying post-match that the change was a normal in-game decision, as Arsenal were already in front.

Slegers said, “It was not pre-planned, but we always go through scenarios. We were 2-0 up at halftime; we have played a lot of games; we have one more game ahead of us, and we have midfielders who deserve to play, so that was an in-game decision to change the six at halftime. Kyra is a really good footballer; she is a great player. I am happy she got to contribute, and I am happy with the other players coming on as well. I want to highlight all the players in the squad; it is not only about the players starting.”

With the crucial Champions League matchup against Juventus this week, Little being rested made sense. In that first leg 4-0 win, she, alongside Frida Maanum and Lia Walti, really put on a show. I hope they once again impress and lay the foundation for another great win over Juventus this coming Thursday, 21st November, at Emirates Stadium.

What about Kathrine Kuhl getting any play time though? Or Rosa Kafaji coming on for more than 5 minutes before the whistle blows? What do you think about our Arsenal midfield?

Michelle M

