Fenerbahce asks Arsenal to set a date for a meeting over Elneny’s January transfer

Mohamed Elneny could still leave Arsenal this month, even though he is away at AFCON with Egypt.

The midfielder has been just a squad member under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, and he remains one player that could leave at the end of his current deal in the summer.

However, he has now been linked with a January return to Turkey, where he previously spent time on loan at Besiktas.

Sport360Egypt via The Sun claims the midfielder remains on the radar of Fenerbahce, and they want to sign him this month.

The report says they have already made their intention known to Arsenal and have asked for a date to sit and negotiate his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has been a good squad member since he moved to Arsenal, but it is hard to see him becoming more relevant than that.

At 29, he is at a point in his career when he needs to play often, and he is not of the required quality to enjoy that at Arsenal.

However, after losing Ainsley Maitland Niles, it might not be smart to sell another midfielder.

We need squad depth in this second half of the season, and it is probably worth keeping the Egyptian until the end of the campaign.