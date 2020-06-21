Fenerbahce going all-out to raise funds to land Ozil signature

Fenerbahce are set to urge fans to boost their transfer budget in a novel way as they look to raise the funds needed to land Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners midfielder has found himself surplus to requirements since the restart, with him left outside the 20-man playing squad against Man City on Wednesday, before warming the bench for the full 90 in the following match.

Manager Mikel Arteta claimed it was a tactical decision to leave him out of the midweek tie, and there was strong inclination that he would be starting the following tie, but that proved not to be the case.

Ozil has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, but should an offer come in for him this summer the club may well consider cutting ties with the 31 year-old.

Fenerbahce are now said to be looking to raise funds with a new scheme, in which they will ask fans to send a premium SMS which will boost our transfer funds, with 1 Million messages believed to be the target, FotoSpor revealed.

A number of Arsenal fans would love to part with our club’s highest earner in the coming window, although we do have sections of fans who would also be sad to see him go.

It had been thought that Arteta was keen to build the team around him, with Ozil having started every league game since the coach arrived in December, but since the restart he has been overlooked, leading to further speculation about his importance to the club moving forward.

Will Ozil still play a key role in the remainder of the campaign? Could he be moved on this summer? How much would the club accept for his signature?

