Fenerbahce keen to take two Arsenal outcasts

Arsenal are desperately trying to cut back our bloated squad numbers, and it looks like we may have an opportunity to offload two of our peripheral players in one go, if the new Fenerbahce coach Vitor Pereira gets his way.
The Turkish outlet Fanatik have revealed that Fenerbahce are looking for two attacking wing backs. They reported…. (translated by Google)
Fenerbahce takes action for two Arsenal stars
Vitor Pereira has reported on the transfer of fullbacks to both wings. Waiting for Sead Kolasinac for the left side, Fenerbahçe rolled up its sleeves to strengthen the right wing with another Arsenal player, Cedric Soares. It was noted that Pereira wanted his compatriot Cedric very much
I am sure that Mikel Arteta would jump at the chance to offload Kolasinac as he was happy to let him go last January, and although the Bosnian still has a year left on his contract on high wages it may mean that we may have to even pay Kolasinac off to get him to leave.
Cedric Soares though has proved to be an able back up at times when we have been hit by injury, although he only appeared in 10 League games in the whole of last season and may be keen to play regular football for a change, but the Arsenal journalist Charles Watts insists that Cedric is not keen on moving…..
More stories linking Cedric with Fenerbahce today. The (loan) interest is genuine, but Arsenal have not received any offers. Cedric is happy at Arsenal and wants to stay. He's fully focused on competing for the right-back spot. pic.twitter.com/AMf0ZcpRLh
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 4, 2021
Pereira is a fellow Portugese and knows Cedric very well, and the report says that he would like Arsenal to let him go on a year loan with an option to buy.
Do you think we should let Fenerbahce take these two players off us?
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Then a killer RB must be bought. Bellerin is on an eternal downward spiral and Chambers is only decent and injury-prone.
Kolasinac is dispensable. Not a starter and not even a backup. With no European competitions this season, won’t get any game times. He’ll be a free agent next summer. So, getting cash for him this summer, no matter how little, is a “no-brainer”.
Over to Cedric. One of the two “TRUE” recognized RBs currently in our books. Other psuedo-RBs being Chambers and AMN. The outher TRUE RB Bellerin isn’t expected to be in the final squad for the new season, let alone the starting XI.
MA made an assessment of Cedrin during an initial half season loan spell and further handed him a three year contract. Started him in 8 league games last season. After a season, open to sell / loan him in this summer???
We shouldn’t have bought Cedric
and given him 4yrs contract at the age of 29 except that his agent is Kia Joorabchan, who also happen to share the same with Cedric
Cedric is happy because he’s in an environment of Mediocrity and no pressure to perform
Havyn.
Your last line speaks volumes.
Too many have come to our place and found themselves on “easy street”.
We could also offer them for free runarsson and willian ? They would get 4 players playing for a top PL team, plenty of experience (a quarter of 4 international players !) and could start a title push. I would sell the whole package for free given all what we would save on wages. A win win deal 😅
Quartet not quarter