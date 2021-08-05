Fenerbahce keen to take two Arsenal outcasts

Arsenal are desperately trying to cut back our bloated squad numbers, and it looks like we may have an opportunity to offload two of our peripheral players in one go, if the new Fenerbahce coach Vitor Pereira gets his way.

The Turkish outlet Fanatik have revealed that Fenerbahce are looking for two attacking wing backs. They reported…. (translated by Google)

Fenerbahce takes action for two Arsenal stars

Vitor Pereira has reported on the transfer of fullbacks to both wings. Waiting for Sead Kolasinac for the left side, Fenerbahçe rolled up its sleeves to strengthen the right wing with another Arsenal player, Cedric Soares. It was noted that Pereira wanted his compatriot Cedric very much

I am sure that Mikel Arteta would jump at the chance to offload Kolasinac as he was happy to let him go last January, and although the Bosnian still has a year left on his contract on high wages it may mean that we may have to even pay Kolasinac off to get him to leave.

Cedric Soares though has proved to be an able back up at times when we have been hit by injury, although he only appeared in 10 League games in the whole of last season and may be keen to play regular football for a change, but the Arsenal journalist Charles Watts insists that Cedric is not keen on moving…..

More stories linking Cedric with Fenerbahce today. The (loan) interest is genuine, but Arsenal have not received any offers. Cedric is happy at Arsenal and wants to stay. He's fully focused on competing for the right-back spot. pic.twitter.com/AMf0ZcpRLh — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 4, 2021

Pereira is a fellow Portugese and knows Cedric very well, and the report says that he would like Arsenal to let him go on a year loan with an option to buy.

Do you think we should let Fenerbahce take these two players off us?