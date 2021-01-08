Fenerbahce manager gives an update on Ozil’s situation

Fenerbahce manager, Erol Bulut says that we will know if Mesut Ozil is joining his team in the coming days.

After being frozen out of the Arsenal first team, the German looks set to leave the Emirates this month.

Arsenal has been keen to get rid of Ozil for a long time now, and they will be more than happy to facilitate his move to the Turkish side this month.

His £350,000-a-week salary is one that no team will pay for the awful performances that he delivers.

Mail Sports says that Ozil has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Turkish side, but speaking after his team’s 2-1 win over Alanyaspor yesterday, Bulut refuses to confirm if Ozil would be joining his team or not.

He, however, hinted that a move might be on the cards when he said that the situation will become clearer in the coming days.

‘Mesut Ozil’s situation will become clear in the coming days,’ he told Bein Sports as quoted by Mail Sport.

‘Mesut’s name is very common. It is not possible for me to make a comment before he comes.’

It remains unclear if Arsenal will have to pay some of his wages for the next six months if he moves in this transfer window.