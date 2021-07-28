Fenerbahce wants another Arsenal star to follow in the footsteps of Ozil

Fenerbahce is interested in a move for Arsenal defender, Cedric Soares, seven months after they signed Mesut Ozil from the Gunners.

The Turkish club helped Arsenal to offload Ozil in the last transfer window and they want to do business with the Gunners again this summer.

Soares joined Arsenal permanently before the start of last season having been on loan at the Emirates in the six months prior.

He joined the Gunners as a winner of the European Championship with Portugal, but his time in North London hasn’t been very successful.

He has remained behind Hector Bellerin and fell behind Callum Chambers towards the end of last season as Mikel Arteta played the Englishman as his preferred right-back.

Although Arsenal might sell Bellerin this summer, Soares could still struggle to play and CNN Turk is reporting that Fenerbahce wants to sign him.

The report says their manager, Vitor Pereira wants a right-back and has identified Soares as a player who can deliver the performance that he wants.

It says they will ask to sign him on loan with the option of a purchase and pay him 2m euros in wages.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will accept the offer of a loan deal for him at the moment.