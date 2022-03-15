Ferdinand knows what Arsenal fans will expect when they make the Champions League

Rio Ferdinand insists Arsenal fans will not be happy if their club makes the top four, then crashes out of the Champions League in the group stages.

Mikel Arteta’s side is on the cusp of finishing this campaign inside the top four for the first time in a long time.

The Gunners have been in splendid form in this new year, and they keep strengthening their grip on the fourth position.

If they can win more matches this season, especially the games they have on hand on their rivals, they will play in next season’s UCL.

Would playing in the group stages of the competition be enough? Probably not.

Ferdinand and his co-hosts on the Vibe with FIVE podcast discussed Arsenal’s Champions League chances, and one of them said the Gooners will be happy to just see their club in the UCL group stages. Ferdinand responded:

“Don’t lie. All your fans, Arsenal fans, we know.

“The hype will be real around expectations. You’ll be hyping it up, expectations through the roof. If you went out in the group stages, ‘Mikel Arteta out,’ I’ll be hearing that. You heard that here first!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ferdinand’s candid opinion is true of many fans because we always want more.

Making a return to the Champions League would be great, but we don’t want to just become spectators in the competition.

We want our club to compete and beat others to reach the knockout rounds as well.

