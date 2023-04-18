Ferdinand makes Arsenal and Man Utd comparison as the Gunners fight for title

Rio Ferdinand reckons the only time we can consider Arsenal’s season better than Manchester United’s is if they win the Premier League.

The Gunners are struggling to maintain their early season form and have dropped four points in their last two league games, leaving them closer to Manchester City.

The Citizens are now considered favourites to win the title even though Arsenal still has more points.

United has struggled with inconsistency this season, but they won the Carabao Cup, which means they have one trophy in the bag.

Arsenal has improved greatly from the last campaign, but Mikel Arteta’s side will end the campaign trophyless if they do not win the league and Ferdinand believes that would be a failure on their path.

Says via The Sun:

“If Arsenal don’t win the league and Man Utd finish third and just the one trophy they have had a better season.

“If you’re a player, forget fans, and you finish third and win a trophy, Carabao Cup whatever it is and the team above you finish second and win no trophies, who is the happier player?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have overachieved this season, which is the reason fans and pundits expect so much from us.

The boys can still win the league, but they must recover from their current poor run of form and do that soon.

