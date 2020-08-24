Ferdinand reveals meeting distraught Gnabry amidst Arsenal exit

Rio Ferdinand has revealed how he met Serge Gnabry in the summer shortly after he had agree to leave Arsenal, and how he vowed to work hard to get back on track.

The Germany and Bayern Munich star may look back on that summer and believe he made the right decision for his future, and nobody could argue with him, although Arsenal will no doubt regret not having given him the tools to succeed in North London.

Former England and Manchester United defender has revealed how he met Gnabry in the summer that he had agreed to leave the North London club, and that the winger was distraught at his current standing, and vowed to work hard to get where he wanted to be, and clearly he did.

Ferdinand told BT Sport (via the Mirror): “I was on a beach in Dubai just chilling, just watching the day go by and he came along with Hector Bellerin.

“We just had a chat, sitting on the sun lounger, and he was really down. He’d lost confidence and was starting to just rebuild his career and try to build himself back up.

“He’d just gone to Germany and he was saying it was hard work he was just going to get on, get his head down and here we are today.

“It just shows that if you keep chipping away as a young payer, you get a chance, you’re going to get knock backs but it’s how you react to that.

“He’s reacted in the best way possible. Applied himself right and he’s got his rewards. A great young lad.”

I can’t help but wonder if he had put the work in before deciding to leave Arsenal if he would have gotten more opportunities, or whether his failed loan spell with West Brom was the major downfall in his Arsenal future, but I remain happy for our former youngster who of course enjoyed Champions League success last night with Bayern.

Do we blame the player or the club for his failure to break into the first-team at Arsenal?

Patrick