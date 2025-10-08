Ferdinand Reveals Regret Over United Missing Chance to Sign Arsenal Midfielder

Teams like Manchester United must look at Arsenal’s midfield and be filled with envy.

Arsenal currently boast one of the strongest midfields in the Premier League.

When they want to go full throttle, they can unleash Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, and Eberechi Eze.

When caution is the order of the day, they can turn to Rice, Martín Zubimendi, and Mikel Merino.

In short, Arsenal’s midfield has become the benchmark for most top-flight sides, and it is no wonder rival clubs can only dream of possessing the kind of midfielders the Gunners have at their disposal.

Rice Was What United Needed

It makes perfect sense that Rio Ferdinand has admitted United’s midfield struggles could have been eased by signing someone like Declan Rice.

“I don’t think there’s much between them, I’ve got to be honest with you,” Ferdinand said, comparing the early-season form of Moisés Caicedo and Declan Rice.

“I’d be happy with either of them. I said at the time, when both were on the market, I was screaming for Man United to buy them because I saw the value in Caicedo.

“I think Caicedo would’ve been magnificent for United given time, and Declan would’ve been a ridiculous signing as well. So I think it’s splitting hairs between the two, I’ve got to be honest.”

Jamie Carragher believes Rice edges Caicedo in Best Midfielder debate

Gooners reading such comments will no doubt feel a sense of contentment with the brilliant squad Mikel Arteta has assembled.

Thankfully for them, United ever laying hands on Rice remains nothing more than a pipe dream.

Rice Has Been a Revelation at Arsenal

The England international is precisely where he belongs. At Arsenal, he has been transformed into a complete, all-action midfielder, far beyond the defensive anchor many saw during his days at the London Stadium.

Fresh from a midfield masterclass against his former side West Ham in a 2-0 win, Rice continues to justify the £105 million Arsenal paid to bring him in. He has been a game-changing signing, one of the club’s most impactful in years.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…