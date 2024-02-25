Ferdinand says Arteta thinks Odegaard is “more than just a footballer”

Rio Ferdinand has spoken on Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has come into some great form recently. Other than the tough loss against FC Porto on Wednesday night, Odegaard has looked like he’s getting well and truly back into the groove of things. He has been playing some great football recently, scoring and producing goals, he looks back to his old self the back to the player he was last season. The first half of this season he looked like he was struggling a bit, but since the new year, he’s looked on fire.

Ex-Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken on our captain and said this “He’s one of the players they look to in moments when they need that little spark, that little bit of magic. He’s that guy who’s got that.

“Last year, he was one of the best midfielders no doubt in the league. He dipped a little bit earlier in the season in terms of his output of goals and in creating chances, but in the last couple of games, he’s come back to the fore and he’s the guy again who they’re looking at.

“He’s providing those moments where he’s unlocking, he’s the locksmith. He’s the person that when it’s congested, he’s got that clear picture and can see the game a lot clearer than anyone else. His execution is phenomenal.

“And he’s been made captain here at 22 years old, made captain of Norway. He comes in here and he’s immediately captain of the club, that says something, the manager sees something more than just a footballer.”

And I couldn’t agree more, it really felt like the start of this season he wasn’t at his best and after last season it was hard to understand why his performances had dropped but after some warm weather training and a break in January, he’s come back looking refreshed and read to go.

He shows true leadership on and off the pitch and it’s clear that Mikel Arteta has put his trust in the Norwegian to lead this team and when he’s at his best he’s absolutely class. He has a way of spotting passes that not many people would and he looks to be a very unselfish player and plays for his teammates and the Arsenal badge.

Coming into this important part of the season, we are going to need him at his best and to continue creating chances and hopefully picking up a few goals himself. We have a run of can’t lose games coming up as we chase the top spot of The Premier League.

As long as he keeps in good form, he could be the player to lead us to the title.

Daisy Mae

