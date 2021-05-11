Ferdinand tells Arteta the four players to build his Arsenal team around

Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Joe Willock have been named as the players that Arsenal should build their team around.

The Gunners have struggled in this campaign with most of their senior players underperforming for Mikel Arteta’s side.

They handed a new deal to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the start of this season and brought in Willian on a free transfer after he left Chelsea at the end of the last campaign.

These senior players have been underwhelming and that has forced Arsenal to rely on three of the above stars.

Saka has remained consistent since he became a mainstay in the team last season, while Smith Rowe has been one of their best players since he broke into the team at the end of last year.

Arsenal’s elimination from the Europa League at the semi-final stage means they might not play in Europe next season.

They also have a rebuilding job to do and Ferdinand says these four players offer them the platform to build from.

“The only thing to come out for Arsenal are Emile Smith Rowe, Saka and Tierney this season,” Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel.

“They’ve been top, they’ve been the best players and that’s what he’s got to build around going forward.

“Even Joe Willock has gone to Newcastle and kept them up. He’s got to come back into the fray surely after that little spell he’s had there. Those are the guys that Arsenal have to build around going forward.”