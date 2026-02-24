Ferdinand thinks Eze had a quiet game vs Spurs apart from his goals

Rio Ferdinand has shared his assessment of Eberechi Eze’s performance against Tottenham, where the attacker scored twice in Arsenal’s victory. Eze had also netted a hat trick in the reverse fixture, further enhancing his record in this particular encounter and adding his name to the list of Arsenal players who have made a decisive impact in the derby.

In his first season at the club, Eze has already demonstrated his ability to deliver in high-pressure matches. Given his productivity against Spurs, there is a growing sense that he could continue to trouble them in future meetings. Arsenal are eager to extract the very best from him and will provide the necessary support to ensure his development remains on an upward trajectory.

Goals Versus Overall Influence

While his brace proved decisive, questions have been raised about his overall contribution beyond the goals themselves. Did he truly dominate the contest, or was his influence largely confined to those key moments? Ferdinand believes the latter interpretation is more accurate.

Despite Eze’s reputation as one of the most gifted players in the Arsenal squad, Ferdinand has suggested that the forward’s general play did not match the headline statistics. His view offers a more measured evaluation of the performance.

Ferdinand’s Honest Assessment

As reported by the Metro, Ferdinand said, “I thought, up until the goal, he was quiet. He just had two moments in the game.

“I think after the goal, he improved, but I was talking to my mates in the WhatsApp group about him and we were saying, ‘Why are we not seeing the best of Eze?’“

Ferdinand’s remarks underline the distinction between decisive moments and sustained influence. Although Eze’s goals were crucial, the broader debate concerns whether he can consistently impose himself on matches beyond isolated flashes of quality.