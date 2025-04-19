Ferdinand thinks Man Utd would have beaten Arsenal to sign Rice if they tried

Rio Ferdinand has made the bold suggestion that Manchester United could have secured the signing of Declan Rice ahead of Arsenal, had they taken the opportunity more seriously. Arsenal shattered their transfer record to acquire the England international last summer, and he has since proven to be an exceptional addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Rice has made a significant impact since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium. His influence has been evident in both domestic and European competitions, including a standout performance in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid. He played a pivotal role in the first leg, which Arsenal won, and continued his strong form in the second leg, earning the Man of the Match award as the Gunners secured their progression to the semi-finals.

Given Rice’s consistent quality and ability to perform in crucial moments, there has been little criticism of the club’s decision to invest over €100 million in securing his services. On the contrary, he has quickly become one of the most important players in the squad and is widely regarded as worth every penny.

While Arsenal successfully fended off competition from Manchester City and other top clubs to land Rice, Ferdinand believes Manchester United missed a golden opportunity. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Ferdinand stated: “I think, and I will stand by this, if Man United had come to the table with a chequebook and said, ‘we’ll match what Arsenal pay’, I think Declan Rice would have chosen Man United.”

Ferdinand’s comments have sparked debate, but Arsenal supporters will be confident that Rice made his decision based on footballing reasons rather than financial motivations. The midfielder has consistently expressed satisfaction with his development under Arteta, and the environment at Arsenal appears to suit his playing style and ambitions.

While Manchester United may regret not pushing harder for his signature, Arsenal’s swift and decisive approach ensured they secured one of the most promising midfielders in European football. As things stand, Rice’s choice to join the Gunners looks to have been entirely justified, both in terms of his own growth and the club’s on-field success.