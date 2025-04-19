Ferdinand thinks Man Utd would have beaten Arsenal to sign Rice if they tried

Rio Ferdinand has made the bold suggestion that Manchester United could have secured the signing of Declan Rice ahead of Arsenal, had they taken the opportunity more seriously. Arsenal shattered their transfer record to acquire the England international last summer, and he has since proven to be an exceptional addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Rice has made a significant impact since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium. His influence has been evident in both domestic and European competitions, including a standout performance in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid. He played a pivotal role in the first leg, which Arsenal won, and continued his strong form in the second leg, earning the Man of the Match award as the Gunners secured their progression to the semi-finals.
Given Rice’s consistent quality and ability to perform in crucial moments, there has been little criticism of the club’s decision to invest over €100 million in securing his services. On the contrary, he has quickly become one of the most important players in the squad and is widely regarded as worth every penny.
While Arsenal successfully fended off competition from Manchester City and other top clubs to land Rice, Ferdinand believes Manchester United missed a golden opportunity. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Ferdinand stated: “I think, and I will stand by this, if Man United had come to the table with a chequebook and said, ‘we’ll match what Arsenal pay’, I think Declan Rice would have chosen Man United.”
Ferdinand’s comments have sparked debate, but Arsenal supporters will be confident that Rice made his decision based on footballing reasons rather than financial motivations. The midfielder has consistently expressed satisfaction with his development under Arteta, and the environment at Arsenal appears to suit his playing style and ambitions.
While Manchester United may regret not pushing harder for his signature, Arsenal’s swift and decisive approach ensured they secured one of the most promising midfielders in European football. As things stand, Rice’s choice to join the Gunners looks to have been entirely justified, both in terms of his own growth and the club’s on-field success.
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
He didn’t want to leave LONDON!!!
Also it wasn’t “swift ” as manure had plenty of time to put ion in a bid – the truth is they couldn’t afford him, Old Trafford is falling down and they are massively in debt….and, as Reggie says, he wanted to say in London and play for the best club in the capital while playing CL football.
What a load BS.
Even Man City failed to hijack the move.
If this is right… think how fortunate Rice was if only considering all chaos at MU since he moved to Arsenal, not to mention the difference in standings on the table and in the Champions league.
Not sure Rio. Who wants to get on board on a capsizing boat? Rice is astute enough to discern the difference between UCL and UL where Utd are familiar with in recent years.